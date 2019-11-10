Books always make good Christmas gifts.

Signed and personalized copies are even better.

Burlington native Jane Sutter Brandt will make three local appearances next weekend to talk about and sign her newest Burlington opus: "Beloved Burlington: Featuring businesses you knew and loved!" It is the natural follow-up to "Sutter’s Sodas Satisfy: A memoir of 90 years of Sutter Drug Co." released in 2015.

“Sutter Drug stores were known for their sodas, but also for the fitting of trusses, like a girdle for men," Sutter Brandt told NPR's Charity Nebbe in 2015. "Back then, there was no hernia surgery, so my grandfather was known for fitting these. There was a room called the truss room."

In 1903, a young pharmacist named Joseph R. Sutter opened his first drug store in Burlington. Patrons fondly recall slurping chocolate ice cream sodas at the fountain, buying Kodak cameras and film, and snatching bargains at Rexall One-Cent sales.

And don't forget those limeades.

Sutter Brandt, Joseph's great-granddaughter, assembled historical information and photos and sprinkled them with personal memories from other Sutters, former soda jerks and pharmacists.

But how did Sutter Drug Co. thrive and survive for 90 years despite two World Wars, the Depression, fires and stiff competition? What were Sutter’s secrets to success that he passed to his sons and grandsons? You can find out more online at suttermedia.net/book.

"Sutter’s Sodas Satisfy is a slice of history," Burlington By The Book owner Christopher Murphy said in the preface. "Nostalgic small town living as described by people who were there — working the soda fountain and stocking the chewing gum. It takes you back to a feel-good era where the gang all met to gossip about the news of the day. Where a young man could court a young girl over a malted."

"Sutter’s Sodas" was the top seller for Burlington By The Book in 2015 and will be available at Sutter Brandt's area appearances November 16 and 17.

"Beloved Burlington" doesn't include a chapter about Sutter Drug — you'll have to get the first book to read about that — but it does include some Baby Boomer heavyweights of yore: Gnahn's, Witte Drug, Riepe-Peterson, the Arion and J.S. Schramm Co. are a few of the Burlington landmarks featured.

"This is a very anticipated book," Murphy said of Sutter Brandt's newest book. "We've stocked over 500 copies."

Murphy said Sutter Brandt's last event — "Sutter’s Sodas Satisfy" — created a line running outside the door onto Jefferson Street.

Murphy sold out that day.

“I’m a little overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting this large of response,” the Rochester, New York-based writer said afterwards.

Sutter Brandt has been “wild about words” — the motto of her publishing business Sutter Communications — since her mother began taking her as a toddler to the public library. She co-founded her school’s newspaper in the eighth grade, The St. Paul Hilltopper, and grew to become an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years experience in writing, editing, blogging and managing at magazines, web sites and newspapers around the country — including a stint as a reporter at The Hawk Eye. She's the past president of the New York State Associated Press Association.

Sutter Brandt founded Sutter Communications in Rochester, New York, in 2015.

"Beloved Burlington" retails for $19.99 at Burlington By The Book, 301 Jefferson St., and by mail order from the store. For more information or to read Sutter Brandt's blog, visit www.suttercommunications.wordpress.com.