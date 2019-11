Collins-Maxwell FFA members attended the 92nd National FFA Convention October 30 – November 1, 2019. We traveled to Indianapolis with Nevada, Greene County, Twin Cedars, and Glidden-Ralston. FFA members attended Opening Session, participated at workshops and career expo. We also toured the Exotic Feline Rescue Center and Traderspoint Creamery. There were over 65,000 FFA members and guest in attendance. It is an action packed three days!