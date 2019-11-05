After already working long hours to remedy the tragic train derailment across town the night prior, Boone Fire Department was being stretched thin as another fire at the 100th block of McPherson was reported across town.

According to Boone Fire Department Chief Justin Adams, they received a call from dispatch at 12:02 Sunday morning that a commercial turned residential structure had caught fire.

When they arrived at the scene, Adams said there was fire shooting out the windows, garage doors has melted.

“Our number one goal in this situation was making sure all occupants were out of the building and accounted for,” Adams said.

And they achieved that goal, the one occupant of the residence escaped the building before the flames could have trapped them inside.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

Adams noted that during the investigation of the fire, a partially collapsed roof was identified and needed to be addressed as well as several hot spots that need to be doused before determining what may have been the cause.

Even though during this event, the Boone Fire Department was also actively assisting during the Ogden grocery store fire and the Union Pacific Railroad derailment, a team with another fire truck stationed at the scene of the derailment was ready to combat the blaze.

Boone Fire Department, Stratford Fire Department, Gilbert Fire Department, Boone County Hospital, Boone Police Department, Boone Emergency Managment Services and Boone Search & Rescue also assisted to the call.