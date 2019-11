Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites businesses and residents to a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting!

Blake’s Place, formerly Mary’s Café, is now open serving home-style cooking! Help us celebrate the grand opening our newest Nebraska City restaurant on Friday, Nov. 8.

Blake’s Place is located at 228 E. 4th Corso and the Ribbon Cutting will be at 5:15. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.