4RKids Early Childhood Iowa is currently accepting preschool scholarship applications for enrollment in qualified preschools for the 2019-2020 school year. The scholarships are available to families in Adair, Dallas, Madison and Warren counties.

Families must provide income verification and meet income eligibility requirements:Family Size

Adjusted Gross Yearly Income2$33,8203$42,6604$51,5005$60,3406$69,1807$78,0208$86,860

The applications are available at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in these counties and at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/dallas/. The applications are available in English and Spanish.

For more information, contact Val Cameron, Early Childhood Iowa Preschool Coordinator, at (515) 735-5720 or valc@iastate.edu