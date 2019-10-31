A Perry man died after a single-vehicle accident late Wednesday night in Perry.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said Michael Sloss, 48, suffered fatal injuries during a crash at 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 on Park Street in Perry.

The report, from the Iowa State Patrol and the Perry Police Department, said Sloss was traveling on Park Street when he struck a parked car and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then went into a residential yard, where it hit a tree and two parked vehicles.

The Perry Police and Fire Departments also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.