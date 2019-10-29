Patricia Thieben

You haven’t ran for school board before. What inspired you to this time?

“A couple different reasons: I am retiring after this year..Finally. But I though to myself, what can I do to keep myself in education, to keep my brain going and involve myself in the community? I saw running for School Board as the perfect possibility to fulfill all of those things.”

Your history in education is very extensive behind the scenes. How will your administrative background benefit you as a School Board Official?

“Because i’ve been working with the Department of Education, I understand what goes on the financial side, what funds can be used for what. I have friends who can help with any questions I might need answered.. I know what’s required of as a teacher. I’ve been on many school visits and know whats going on with those, it’s taught me a lot about schools outside of Boone as well as here.”

Marc Peter

When you were in high school, did you feel like you had opportunities to pursue what you wanted, or had the help to get there?

“Yes and no, its how education theory and the way we educate now and how we prepare you to go on and continue your education afterwards. It was a well-rounded education, but it was really geared towards pursuing a degree after graduation. There are some fantastic programs, the Boone EDGE program and that’s giving kids options.”

As of right now, you’ve been following the school board for a while now, what is one undervalued topic and why you think it’s under addressed.

“I don’t think Boone does a great job as promoting all the great things the School District does. Whether it’s on social media, or around the water cooler at work, we tend to hear the bad things. Does the Boone District have its challenges? Yes, but I don’t believe they do a good enough job promoting to the public all of the great things they do, like the IJAG and EDGE program.”

Joseph Weber

You talked with teachers in the community, what did they say they wish they could see in a School Board member?

“I was out collecting signatures and I gave the sheet to a current teach and she said that she would definitely sign this, because I wouldn’t be scared to talk to me. I know a lot of these guys, what’re you scared of? They (the current school board) lead and control everything and there’s this inherent feeling and that’s not what we need. We need to be a board that lead the community.”

How has the campaign been so far? Hit any road bumps?

“It’s been good so far. No road bumps, just a lot of really good feedback. Some people have questioned my profession and how it plays in with my beliefs..being a pastor and that sort of stuff. When I sit and talk with people, they actually bring their questions.. They start to melt. It’s been really encouraging offering that level of comfort.”

Pam Nystrom

With all of your experience as an educator, how will that help you as you campaign for School Board?

“Over the past 6 years, I know a lot of people from all of my experience and they come up to me and ask questions. I would say thats a good question for a school board member. I just think that with my background, I would gladfully be able answer those questions.”

Say you’re elected, what would your first initiative?

“One of my first priority would be to hire a new superintendent. I’ve been through that process before, I know what it would take to get a good, fit candidate in that seat. I bring a lot to the table in terms of finding that person, because as a prinicpal, I’ve been been on the board to help search for that fit candidate.

Jean Sorsen

What part did you play in the IJAG and EDGE programs?

“People don’t realize this, Boone is actually on the cutting edge and are one of the leaders in the state for these types of programs. I have been totally supportive of what we as a Board can do to help these kids, like the ‘at risk kids’ we have a lot of mental health issues that we do our best to help facility these kids and help guide them however we can.”

You’re the only incumbent in this race for School Board, give an example of a challenge you’ve faced and how did you overcome it?

“One of the things when I first got on the board was that a lot of kids have IEP’s (Individual Educational Plans) because of staffing shortages, were weren’t always able to meet their needs. We tried many different avenues, but my first two months on the Board, I was instrumental in making sure we had longer hours, or more employees in finding coverage.

At-Large Candidates

Carrie Galvan

Being able to to more with less, in terms of taxpayers dollars. With your experience working in the hospitals, how might this help you?

“The hospital, like many across the nation are financially strapped. While there, I was able to be a part of Process improvement teams where we looked exactly as that. I have a lot of experience in improving the process. I would like to see where we sit financially with the City and look at the analytics to see if there’s a different way we can address it.

You’re challenging an incumbent who’s held the position for four terms, this would be your first position in local government. How has that experience been?

“I knew going in, making the decision to run, it wouldn’t be easy—that I would have an uphill battle to climb, but that’s true with anyone challenging an incumbent. Just because they have the experience and exposure isn’t easy and voting for someone who doesn’t have experience is scary, but I’m not one to back down from a challenge.”

Steven P. Ray

“Since you’re on your fourth term, this would be your fifth, how have things changed?”

“They have changed considerably. They say the council doesn’t have transparency, the council isn’t reactive to the needs of the community, well, I can tell you when I was first brought onto the Council, there were a lot of things going on that we didn’t feel very comfortable going on and it wasn’t best serving the community. Throughout my terms, I believe we’ve been the standard barer of transparency.”

“What are some of the needs most necessary since you’ve been on the council?”

“There are a lot of things that need attention, for example the Water Treatment Facility, it went live 1999, so now we’re going on 20 years, same things with sewage treatment and even the swimming pool. Now, since the YMCA is closed, there are a lot of very valuable services that are no longer around, we have to start to think about how we handle it. But we have to keep in mind that there’s a lot of infrastructure that we take for granted every day. We need to keep in mind that we only have so much money and it needs to be used on what we need and then we can help supplement what we want when we can.”