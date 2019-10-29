Pheasant and northern bobwhite hunting seasons opened in Nebraska on Oct. 26, allowing 15 hunters to become the first to complete Upland Slams for 2019.

The Upland Slam challenges hunters to try to harvest all four upland bird species in Nebraska – ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite. The seasons for sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken opened Sept. 1.

So far, 162 hunters have harvested a least one bird in the Slam. In addition to Nebraska, those hunters come from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. Last year, 140 hunters representing 10 states completed the Slam.

Hunters who complete the Upland Slam receive an official certificate and pin, and are entered for a chance to win prizes sponsored by Pheasants and Quail Forever. For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam.

Seasons for all four species of upland birds continues through Jan. 31, 2020.