Mary Swander spoke at the Cambridge Memorial Library on Oct. 21 as part of the Third Thursday Local Author Series. Swander is the 2009-2011 Poet Laureate of Iowa and her latest book is a collection of essays called “The Sunny Side from Route 3 Press.” More than 20 people came to listen as Swander read from her latest essays and even played a tune on the harmonica. Photos contributed by Barb McBreen.