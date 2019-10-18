Last week, the Boone News-Republican reported on the slaying of Fort Dodge Pastor. Once publishing the piece in the print issue, it was brought to our attention that we made had made a couple mistakes and would like to inform our audience of the correct information.

First, we published that Cheryl Olofson’s daughter was killed in a car accident that occured in the 2000’s, which it actually happened in the 1990.

Secondly, we reported Cheryl has been a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran church for 4 decades, when she had been for 3 decades.

Finally, Cheryl wanted to let the Boone News-Republican’s readership is that, “The most important thing to know about Pastor Al was his love of Jesus that he shared so effectively with all those who knew him. He was a loving Man of God, a wonderul shepherd to his congregation and a fantastic friend. He did a lot to help our family heal following the death of our daughter in 1990. He was also there for us when my husband had brain surgery.”