The Morton-James Public Library will be the site of an NCTC Business After Hours event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

Come and see the equipment that will be at the in the Kimmel Gallery October through March!

With unlimited opportunities, the Library Innovation Studios will be open to the public and set up for the public to use free of charge in the Kimmel Gallery. Stop in and use this equipment to create custom shirts or laser Christmas ornaments. Let your imagination run wild!

The library is located at 923 1st Corso.