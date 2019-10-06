After 35 years, Paul and Carol Brown have decided to retire from the Nauvoo Mill and Bakery in Nauvoo, Illinois.

They purchased the Nauvoo Mill from Lee and Carmen Ourth in 1984 and moved it uptown to a small house on Mulholland Street.

They focused the business on whole wheat breads, cookies, pastries, sheet cakes and flours.

In 1996, they saw a need for another restaurant in town and made the decision to expand the building at 1530 Mulholland St.

At that time they also added the bread product options to include seven grain, sour dough, sandwich and sub buns as well as offering dine-in lunch meals.

They began with cold deli sandwiches and soon added BBQ pork, “Maid Rites,” burgers and much more.

"We would like to thank our family, loyal customers, and dedicated employees for all their support over the years," the Browns said in a press release.

The property (including all buildings) and a variety of equipment are for sale. Interested parties can contact Paul or Carol Brown by calling (217) 453-6646 or (217) 219-3653.