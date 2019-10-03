Nevada City Administrator Matt Mardesen has been named Manager of the Year by the Iowa City/County Management Association.

Mardesen, who became city administrator in 2017, received the award during a banquet at the group’s annual conference in Dubuque on Sept. 26.

The award honors administrators whose accomplishments and superior work performance represent the “best possible application of management principles and whose creative contributions to professional local government management increases public awareness of the value of professional management to the quality of life in our communities,” according to a news release announcing the award.

“I consider the time we have worked together to be a blessing to me and the community,” Nevada Mayor Brett Barker said in the release. “During that time, he has enacted numerous policies and practices that have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of our municipality.”

Some of Mardesen’s accolades include working within his community to partner and collaborate with outside agencies to help promote and push forward their local community. Business expansion and working on local improvements have been a commitment under his tenure. Mardesen is heavily involved in both local and state organizations, helping their community and enhance their own professionalism.

Other city managers have noted Mardesen is well known and respected in the profession and is very active with state level activities. He is also engaged in civic activity as a member of Rotary, Main Street Nevada, Economic Development Council, and a mentor in the local school district.

A fellow manager who nominated Mardesen for this award sums it up best, “Mardesen is a steward to his community and embodies the characteristics of a true leader,” the release stated.

Mardesen isn’t the first Nevada city administrator to receive the award. Former city administrator Elizabeth Hansen received the award in 2014.