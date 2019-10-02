On Thursday, the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) will present the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) with the award for “Best Looking Cruiser” following a national vote earlier this year.



The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday on Centennial Mall directly north of the Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE, 68508. Media are welcome to attend. Colonel John Bolduc will be joined by representatives from the AAST and Trooper Clint Zost, who took the winning photo.



Earlier this year, NSP was voted the “Best Looking Cruiser” in an online contest organized by AAST. The annual contest features state and highway patrols from across the entire United States. The top 13 agencies are then featured in the AAST “Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar for the following year. In the 2020 calendar, the Nebraska State Patrol cruiser photo graces the cover of the calendar and the month of January.



The AAST supports the families of state troopers nationwide in a variety of ways, including support provided to the families of troopers killed in the line of duty. Proceeds from the Cruiser Calendar go to the AAST Foundation, which financially supports those missions.