The Big 10 Conference announced a decision on Wednesday to suspend Husker defensive lineman Khalil Davis for a play it deemed to be unsportsmanlike in nature during the Nebraska football game against Ohio State last Saturday.

Below is the statement released by Husker Head Coach Scott Frost in relation to the incident.

“We have been in communication with the Big Ten Conference Office over the past day regarding Khalil Davis, and support the Big Ten’s disciplinary action. We do not condone unsportsmanlike play or behavior in our program, and will use this as an educational opportunity with our team on how to play the game the right way. We are moving forward with our preparation for Saturday’s game with Northwestern.”