In three minute intervals, candidates in the Nov. 5 election for Ames City Council tackled residents' questions, from climate change and affordable housing to community safety at Tuesday night's candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voter for Ames and Story County.

While incumbents Bronwyn Beatty-Hansen and Tim Gartin, representing At-Large and Ward 2, respectively, are unopposed, Ward 4 incumbent Chris Nelson faces opposition from challengers Rachel Junck and Joe Van Erdewyk.

Is Ames safe?

Community safety concerns have arisen following a random stabbing near Bandshell Park on Sept. 23. That, coupled with last year's of murder Iowa State University golfer Celia Arozamena Barquin, one Ames High student asked the candidates how they would address random acts of violence in Ames.

Junck, commended the city's preventative efforts to address safety such as the annual Safety Walk, but would propose increasing the publicizing of resources, such as SafeRide, a university app that provides free rides to students concerned with safety, and adequate late-night transportation services.

Nelson said that one of the worst nights of his six-year City Council tenure was learning about Arozamena's murder last September, but applauded the municipal response to the incident through efforts to increase lighting in city pathways and increased funding for public safety efforts to address mental health distress calls.

“Every violent event we have in this community is unfortunate, and with the murder here a year ago, that was one of the worst days I've had on council knowing that happened here in our community,” Nelson said. “But know that we did respond to that. We took steps to widen the trail and make it harder for people to hide in the trees. We expanded our path lighting in a number of places.”

Beatty-Hansen said the environmental efforts to address safety have been a step in the right direction but also stressed on the importance of the city extending services toward those struggling with mental health and debilitating substance abuse.

A priority for the city of Ames, according to Gartin, is to maintain a safe environment for its resident but also ensure the safety of the ISU students who are integrating into the community.

“Families all over the Midwest and all over the world will send their children to our community, and our number one job is to keep them safe,” Gartin said.

Addressing homelessness, on a broader level, not individual level — is a key aspect for Van Erdewyk. He also proposed the implementing of additional resource officers to deal with nuisance complaints so that Ames police aren't overextended with non-urgent incidents.

“I think we need to develop again, a resource officer where the student doesn't feel threatened when the person approached the door or home, because it's not a police officer carrying a firearm,” Van Erdewyk said. “We need to develop a system that recognized that these people just need to told to cut out what they're doing. They don't need a police officer there. That police officer needs to be elsewhere doing their job protecting and serving our community.”

Municipal pool

After the $29 million bond referendum for the Healthy Life Center failed last month, the city will need to consider whether to build a warm-water pool, with the municipal pool at Ames High School set for demolition in 2022 once the new high school is complete.

Beatty-Hansen said that there is a present need for an indoor pool, but the process includes next-step planning and what amount would be palatable for voters to approve.

“It just means going back to the drawing board, thinking of what kind of a facility we can afford, where we can afford to put it and what kind of bond issue we could actually get passed,” Beatty-Hansen said. “I think those are things we're going to need to think about as we move forward.”

Gartin said that in the aftermath of unsuccessful Healthy Life Center project, the city needs to “catch its breath” before proposing another bond referendum in front of voters. In light of that, Gartin said that the city will be without a indoor pool for an indeterminate time.

Van Erdewyk said that voters' made their message loud and clear on Sept. 5 that “referendums raising property taxes are not on the table,” and referenced past failed bond votes, and said that financial alternatives will need to be explored for the future of a new municipal pool.

Junck said she liked the intergenerational philosophy of the Healthy Life Center, and that should be the basis for a future municipal pool project.

“I do think that in looking for options for an indoor pool in the future we should continue bringing people together to get the best option for our city,” Junck said. “Whether that's another bond referendum, I do agree with waiting a little bit to pursue that option.”

Nelson said that in the past he championed a joint school-city facility, with little success, and if the city decides to build a pool it will have to be as a public institution which prevents them partner with private entities due to state bidding laws.

On other topics, here's what the candidates had to say:

On climate change: “As we look at the 2040 plan as well our goal should be to be a carbon neutral City so that's steps to reducing the carbon emissions and that's sequestering the carbon that's already in our atmosphere.” Rachel Junck, candidate in Ames Ward 4.

On rent-landlord tensions: “I really think that we could look at putting a provision in our city ordinances in the rental code that would make it an addressable issue, that being mold and rodents. I think that students renting for the first time and students overall should absolutely be informed of their rights.” Joe Van Erdewyk, candidate in Ames Ward 4.

On job creation in Ames: “In the past six years, there have been six thousand nine hundred jobs created in the Ames Metropolitan Statistical Area in between 2000 and 2010. We had zero in the private sector, and every job that was created in that decade was in the public sector so it's important for us to diversify our economy.” Chris Nelson, incumbent Ward 4.

On housing diversity in Ames: “This was a point I had about Airbnb, is that we need to be careful not to cause a reason for people to prospect the homes we have left and turn them into an economic tool rather than a house for a resident.” At-large incumbent Bronwyn Beatty-Hansen.

On racial inclusion in Ames: “There was a recent climate study done at Iowa State, and many faculty and staff of color do not feel that Ames is a welcoming place. I want to understand why that is and I want to try to make Ames a better place for that.” Ward 2 ncumbent Tim Gartin.