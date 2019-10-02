DES MOINES — Two women accused of damaging valves and setting fire to construction equipment along an oil pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states have been indicted on federal charges in the case, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

A grand jury on Sept. 19 indicted Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya, both of Des Moines, on nine counts each, U.S. Attorney for Iowa Marc Krickbaum said in a news release. The two face federal charges of conspiracy to damage an energy facility, four counts of use of fire in the commission of a felony, and four counts of malicious use of fire.

The women are accused of damaging the valves and setting fire to earth-moving equipment at different times from 2016 into 2017. That includes machinery found extensively damaged by fire in August 2016 located at three oil pipeline construction sites in central Iowa near Newton, Reasnor and Oskaloosa.

Reznicek also previously had been arrested in Lee County in 2016 for trespass and again for obstructing a public road after barricading a worksite entry in Sandusky, where the pipeline would cross from Iowa to Illinois. She joined the Standing Rock Reservation in its effort to stop construction of the pipeline in 2016.

"They had completely blocked all entrances and shut down all activity on the reservation," Reznicek told The Hawk Eye in August 2016, shortly before she was taken into custody by Lee County Sheriff deputies for her first of at least five arrests during her about month-long occupation of the area. "They're holding ground there, and they're such an inspiration that I brought that energy back home and said, 'Well, I can do this here, too.'"

It wasn't long before Reznicek was back at the entryway to the site, where she would be joined by many more concerned for the Mississippi's waters.

Reznicek went on to help organize larger-scale protests in Sandusky, the first involving a march of about 100 people and another in which more than 150 people gathered to walk through a line of local law enforcement onto the site's access road. That protest resulted in at least 40 arrests. A group of about two dozen people remained at the site, camping in a ditch near the worksite entrance until the were served with an eviction notice in October. They then left the ditch before moving into the roadway and ultimately relocating to a property in Argyle.

Reznicek previously told The Hawk Eye she anticipated further arrests, the majority being misdemeanors, stating she opts to do time rather than pay fines.

If convicted on the federal charges, Reznicek, as well as Montoya, faces decades in prison.

During her time in Lee County, Reznicek did not damage pipeline property. In 2017, however, she and Montoya released a statement claiming they had burned construction machinery, cut through pipe valves with a torch and set fires with gasoline, rags and tires along other parts of the Dakota Access pipeline route. The $3.8 billion pipeline crosses North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

Krickbaum said Montoya recently was arrested in Arizona and is being detained pending court proceedings to determine her appearance in Iowa. Reznicek appeared Tuesday in a Des Moines federal court and was conditionally released pending trial, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 2.

It was not clear whether the women yet have attorneys. Publicly-listed phone numbers for the women could not be found Tuesday.