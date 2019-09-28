Thanks to funds from the Leonard Good Trust, the Fitzgerald Charitable Trust and the Boone Community Endowment grant, the Boone County Fair Board was able to complete several improvements to the Fairgrounds in 2019. The Fairgrounds is home to over 100 events, which host over 75,000 people annually.

Improvements made by the fair board this year through grant funds included exterior renovations of the Community Building and fairgrounds sound system upgrades.

The Community Building had a complete face lift which included: masonry work and tuck pointing to repair cracks in the block structure, repainting the entire building, wrapping the front awning, replacement of the overhead garage door to increase energy efficiency and also replacement of three sets of doors which included a handicap accessible push button on the main entry doors.

All the improvements to the Community Building will not only help the structural integrity, but have made the building look much more aesthetically pleasing for all fairgrounds visitors.

Since the fairgrounds does accommodate such a diversity of events, often times sound systems are needed for important announcements or general presentations. Funds secured through these grants allowed the fair board to replace many out-of-date, and non-working sound systems.

The Boone County Fairgrounds serves as an asset to the City of Boone and Boone County, which makes all fairground improvements a benefit the community. The fair board is pleased with the improvements that have been made over the past year, but with any large facility, there are always new projects to take on. The fair board and fairgrounds is a non-profit organization, and all donations made are considered tax deductible. For more information about how you can help the Boone County Fairgrounds, contact the fair office.