Three new homemade lunch options are now available for students in the Ames school district as its food service provider tries to find tastier and more healthy options for students.

The new items — chicken quesadillas, stromboli grinders and whole grain chicken and rice casserole — were put through a taste test by members of the Ames school board before Monday’s board meeting. The new items received positive marks by the board members.

“We’re trying to make (meals) more nutritious, more filling, but then also share different flavors,” said Jacque Janning, food service director with Chartwells, the company the district contracts with for food service in its schools. “If you try the stromboli grinder, it’s a lot different than just a sloppy Joe.”

The three dishes are part of the program’s initiative to provide the district with two homemade meal options for students. While the program could purchase the meals from an outside source, Janning said the kitchen staff opts to create the items in-house.

“It’s better for students who don’t get homemade meals,” Janning said.

Gathering homemade menus while featuring locally-sourced products was a goal for the food service department over the summer, Janning says. The night before students were served local sweet corn from Adel, the kitchen came together to shuck the corn.

“That comes with a little bit of extra touch to food service — we were all excited,” Janning said.

Students can choose between three different lunch items per day, which later provides staff with data detailing which items were favored over others. According to Janning, newer items will be rotated around two-to-three times throughout the menu’s four-week cycle.

“(Kitchen staff) do keep a good track of what they’re serving and we all know what to project for next month,” Janning said.

To further collect data, a parent-student survey is sent in the mail asking for feedback about lunch offerings.

“I appreciate the effort that really is going into asking the community what they want and then providing it,” school board member, Monic Behnken said to Janning during Monday’s board meeting.

While certain meal traditions such as “Pizza Friday” run strong in the district, some Fridays may feature a pizza-pasta option or homemade french bread pizza. Vegetarian options are also accessible to students, Janning said, as the kitchen has prepared black-bean burgers, guacamole, and a hummus bar for students to enjoy.

“Truly, I think all of us appreciate a homemade meal,” Janning said. “It can be more comforting for everyone.”