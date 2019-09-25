The Arbor Day Foundation announced a call for nominations for their 2020 Arbor Day Awards, honoring businesses, individuals and organizations that have led exemplary tree planting and environmental practices or programs. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 6, 2019.



Since 1972, the Foundation has presented awards for work at the international, national, state and community levels to recognize conservation efforts such as tree planting and care, Arbor Day celebrations, education, community projects and roadside beautification. Nominations are open to the general public and can be submitted online at arborday.org/awards.



Corporations and businesses are eligible for the Friend of the Forest award, as recognition for a commitment to using trees and forests to achieve corporate sustainability goals. Sustainability programs for businesses have long focused on reducing energy usage, water consumption or waste streams from production facilities. But forward-looking global companies now look to tree planting--and the long-term stream of benefits from trees and forests--as another pillar of their sustainability programs.



The other five award categories include:

The Trailblazer award recognizes an individual under the age of 35 who has demonstrated leadership in forestry, community forestry, research or tree care during the past five years.

The J. Sterling Morton award recognizes an individual who has had a positive impact on the environment due to his or her lifelong commitment to tree planting and conservation.

The Headwaters award celebrates innovative programs--in rural or urban areas--that support the improvement of water quality and quantity through forestry activities.



The Spirit of Arbor Day award recognizes an organization or community that fulfills the Foundation's mission through programs and activities that have been implemented within the past five years.



The Champion of Trees award recognizes a government entity, community-based organization, or partnership among such groups that has developed and implemented new policies and practices for municipal tree planting and care, natural area stewardship, or arboriculture.



Finalists will be announced in early 2020 with the award presentations occurring around National Arbor Day on April 24, 2020. More information about the awards and past winners can be found at arborday.org/programs/awards.



Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.



As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.