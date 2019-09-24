Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging all eligible residents to participate in National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote or making sure their voter information is current.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 to encourage voter participation and increase awareness.

“Voting for the city and school elections begins in just a few weeks and the Iowa Caucuses are on the horizon, so now is a great time to make sure you’re registered to vote, and your information is current,” Secretary Pate said. “We are one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation. My goal is for us to be number one.”

Tuesday, Sept. 24 is National Voter Registration Day. Last year, nearly 5,000 Iowans used the state’s online voter registration system on that day.

Registering to vote in Iowa has never been easier. There are several options are available and it only takes a few minutes. You can register anytime online, through the mail, at various government agency offices, at a voter registration drive, at military recruiting centers and in-person at your polling place.

Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and there are more than two million active registered voters in the state. To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information visit VoterReadyIowa.org or https://www.dallascountyiowa.gov/government/county-government/auditor/office-of-elections.