The 2019 Heritage Trust Tour of Homes features an eclectic mix of housing, from a 1950 rancher to a 100-year-old Japanese bungalow to a totally renovated downtown apartment building.

“With Burlington's exceptional mix of historic properties, this year's tour features some of the most interesting,” said Ray Delmege, chairman of the tour committee. “Every year is very interesting, of course, but we believe this year people will be wowed.”

The tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, rain or shine.

“We've been very lucky to have rain-free days for the tour for several years, and we hope that continues this year. But we'll have booties available at each house if it's wet,” Delmege said.

Tickets are on sale now at $20 at Weird Harold's on Jefferson Street, True-Value on South Ninth Street, Hy-Vee on Agency Street, Preservation Station on Valley Street and the Ivy Bake Shop at Shottenkirk's in West Burlington.

Tickets also may be purchased at all of the homes on days of the tour.

Perhaps the most unique home on the tour this year is owned by Gary and Denise Wallingford, who have done a whole-house restoration of what is believed to be the city's only Japanese bungalow on South Starr Avenue.

The Wallingfords bought the house at 1038 S. Starr Ave. in 2015 and immediately began restoring the property, which they mostly completed in just two years. They did much of the work themselves, including rebuilding the stone front porch piers. The property, which was badly run down when they bought it, is now a gem.

Built in 1911 by Pearl and George Gilbert, it originally was a small, simple rectangular house. After doing extensive research, Denise now believes it was converted into its present style by George, a trained carpenter, circa 1920-22. Pearl, an artist, loved Japanese art and design. But they sold it in 1923 and moved to California so George could pursue his other occupation as a photographer.

The first ranch-style home featured on the tour at 400 North St. is owned by Darlene Troute. The home was built in 1949-50 by Horace and Mary Leidig and designed to maximize its views of the Mississippi River.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home features easy living, with a full basement. Its most prominent feature is that it has a spectacular river view from four rooms on the main floor — the bedroom, the family room, the kitchen and the living room. The home sits right above Bluff Harbor Marina.

Mrs. Troute bought the home in 2017 and is just the fourth owner.

In the same neighborhood, the Queen Anne-style home owned by Jim Beres, 822 N. Fourth St., was built about 1893 by George Boesch, a lifelong resident of Burlington who was born in 1867.

George Boesch joined his father in business at Boesch's Department Store at the age of 18. He became president of the Commercial Exchange, which later merged into the Greater Burlington Association, a predecessor of the Chamber of Commerce. He became a civic leader, serving more than a decade on the school board and was a director of both the American Savings Bank and First National Bank.

Over the decades, several “improvements” were made, but many original features remain. The home did not have a river view when built, but it does now thanks to the U.S. 34 freeway project.

Beres is a collector of blue glass and has extensive knowledge of the various manufacturers of blue glass across America. The house was the setting for a documentary horror film in the early 1990s. Beres has obtained a copy of it, which will run on a continuous loop throughout the tour.

A third North Hill property also is included on this year's tour, the 1906 Dutch Colonial at 918 N. Third St. owned by Dr. Michael and Tammy McCoy.

The McCoys bought the home perched atop the bluff in 2017. It is currently undergoing remodeling, so only the first floor of the 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom home will be open during the tour.

The home was designed by architect H.I. Goddard for Edwin D. Adams, first vice president of the Drake Hardware wholesale business, which now houses the Drake Restaurant. Over the ensuing decades, the home also was owned by James S. Schramm, owner of Schramm's Department Store, and Paul Buettner, owner of Buettner's Furniture Store.

Jim and Linda Brockway bought the house in 1987 and began an extensive restoration and upgrade, including adding a four-car garage under the front terrace and an elevator to the upper floors. (The elevator is currently unavailable for use, so this property is not handicapped accessible at present.)

The home features gardens both in front and in back of the property overlooking the Mississippi River.

The property at 421 N. Fifth St. is a work in progress as well. Josh and J.J. Caston have undertaken a massive restoration of the multi-unit apartment complex that dates to the 1850s.

This sprawling brick property is actually three structures joined together. For many years, it served as a low-income apartment building until it eventually became a flophouse, with squatters in several areas of the building.

The Castons bought the property in March and began an extensive restoration, along the way uncovering many unique features, including four fireplaces. They are currently converting the property into eight one-bedroom apartments and three furnished efficiency apartments overlooking downtown and Cobblestone Alley adjacent to Snake Alley.

The property's abstract dates to the earliest days of the city, having first been sold by the federal government in 1837. By mid-century, the Federal-Greek Revival brick house was owned by Dr. Horace Ransom.

The Castons also are restoring the courtyard on the south side overlooking downtown, which they believe was added in the mid- to late-1860s. Both the library and crown molding are original to the property. The adjoined buildings were turned into apartments around 1900 and named Victoria Apartments.

The Heritage Trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historic burlington properties. Proceeds from the tour go toward grants to repair and restore historic properties throughout the community.