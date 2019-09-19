As Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris prepares for a three-day swing in Iowa on Thursday, the former California attorney general received an endorsement from Iowa State Rep. Ross Wilburn, who represents Iowa House District 46 in Ames.

“I’m incredibly proud to have earned the endorsement of a true public servant like Ross,” Harris said in a statement sent to the Ames Tribune. “I am grateful for the leadership and energy he will bring to our organizing efforts in Ames and across Iowa, and I look forward to watching Ross fight for Iowans in the State House.”

Wilburn won a special election to join the Iowa House on Aug. 6 is also one of the five members of the Iowa Legislative Black Caucus.

“I am so inspired to campaign in Kamala’s corner,” Wilburn said. “She reminds us that this election can’t just be about getting rid of Trump – it is about writing the next chapter. I am confident that she will work tirelessly to restore and protect our civil rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, disability rights, rights of Dreamers, enact comprehensive criminal justice reform and restore environmental protections. I know that she has the executive, legislative, and life experience to get it done.”

Harris will make campaign stops in Coralville, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Des Moines this Thursday through Saturday.