Players Workshop is raising funds for roof repairs at their Workshop Theater, 1431 Grove St., by raffling off a print appraised at about $2,900.

“Nancy,” now on display at the Burlington Art Center, 301 Jefferson Street, is a gentle portrait of a young girl holding a pet rabbit and is one of the artworks donated to the Workshop Theater by the late Bob and Marianne Ahrold.

Marianne Ahrold was a founding member of Players Workshop 88 years ago.

The art piece is No. 1 of 36 of a limited edition of a hand-tinted etching taken from a woodcut by American artist Wm. J. Ellington, who lived from 1933 to 1994 and taught art at the University of St. Cloud.

“Nancy” also will be available for viewing at the Workshop Theater during performances of “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” on stage from Sept. 27 through 29 and Oct. 3 through 6, and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” to be performed Dec. 6 to 8 and Dec. 12 to 15. It can also be viewed on the workshop website, www.playersworkshoptheater.com.

Professional appraiser Robert C. Norman in 2014 said that although the artist’s work goes for varying prices, “this piece is in very good condition.”

The same cannot be said for the theater's roof, which, while there are no apparent leaks yet, repairs could be extensive.

The roof “over the stage is in dire shape, and over the auditorium and lobby, (the roof) is in need,” said Mary Fox, president of the Players Workshop, whose board currently is considering cost estimates for the project before the next step of signing on with a contractor.

Minimum cost will be at least $20,000. Work could include a tear-off and replacement, with a possible start to the project in the spring of 2020.

Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25, available now at Burlington By the Book next door to the Art Center, and they will be available at the performances, and also from Players Workshop members. The drawing will be Dec. 15 during the final performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Tickets also may be purchased by contacting Fox at (319) 750-6046. Anyone who wants to simply contribute to the roof repair fund may also call Fox to make a donation.