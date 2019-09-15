The Morton-James Public Library will be the site of a “Job Applications and Interviews” class at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

The class, which will be presented by Deb Sanne of the Nebraska Department of Labor, will provide information on filling out online applications and the do’s and don’ts of job interviewing.

The library is located at 923 1st Corso. The class will be held in the Grace Moller Tech Center.

Participants should enter through the north entrance that faces 1st Corso. Please RSVP to 402-873-5609.

These classes are free and open to the public. Direction questions to 402-873-5609.