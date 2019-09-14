Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from your area include:
Adel
Aundrea Cox, Liberal Arts
Gabriela Finnegan, Interpretation & Translation - Generalist
Cora Larsen, Marketing
Haley Vandall, Liberal Arts
De Soto
Ashlie Hauf, Liberal Arts
Granger
Shawna Fink, Pre-Dental Occupations
Grimes
Alissa Albright, Liberal Arts
Maida Alibegic, Medical Assistant
Heather Barber, Information Technology/Network Administration
John Becvar, Pre-Nursing
Michael Day, Business Information Systems
Madelyn Ekdom, Liberal Arts
Weston Hefel, Liberal Arts
Makenna Junge, Liberal Arts
Ilderina Kekic, Business Administration
Kendra Kramer, Associate Degree Nursing
Jessica Main, Liberal Arts
Emmalee Murray, Pre-Nursing
Gavin Petrak, Liberal Arts
Timothy Schild, Information Technology/Network Administration
Mindy Wanless, Paralegal
Redfield
Jacob Jones, Liberal Arts
Nicole Rolfes, Liberal Arts
Waukee
Reece Ackerson, Building Trades
Rylie Ackerson, Liberal Arts
Safira Adikini, Pre-Nursing
Courtney Cave, Early Childhood Education
Barine Damabel, Liberal Arts
Sean Gay, Liberal Arts
Amber Holloway, Liberal Arts
Jorden Kolpin-Dolmage, Associate Degree Nursing
Gabriel Lanz, Cybersecurity
Paul Miller, Accounting Specialist
Christina Mueller, Liberal Arts
Emily Pajazetovic, Liberal Arts
Ella Truman, Nurse Aide
Woodward
Melissa Hepworth, Business Administration
Maggi Mallon, Associate Degree Nursing