Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester
Those recognized from the area include:
Adel
Dylan Barker, Agribusiness
Samuel Bonus, Welding
Parker Breit, Liberal Arts
Jacob Mongan, Liberal Arts
Wyatt Spieker, Accounting & Bookkeeping
Dallas Center
Austin Enterline, ASSET - Ford
Cassy Lowry, Liberal Arts
De Soto
Andrea Tigges, Liberal Arts
Grimes
Lindsey Eckhart, Pre-Nursing
Vincent Hamenyimana, Building Trades
Aaron Kloos, Accounting Specialist
Brian Miner, Liberal Arts
Marie Mutesi, Liberal Arts
Veronica Sesker, Liberal Arts
Van Meter
Garrison Haupts, Liberal Arts
Keslie Van Pelt, Liberal Arts
Waukee
Elvira Alibasic, Associate Degree Nursing
Holly Dreesman, Culinary Arts
Julia Fett, Liberal Arts
Susan Langman, Graphic Design
Yvette LeBaron, Liberal Arts
Shay London, Liberal Arts
Zachariah Mathahs, Information Technology/Network Administration
Dieuthien Nguyen, Liberal Arts
Alexandria Parker, Liberal Arts
Stephanie Shepherd, Emergency Medical Technician
Kathryn Slauson, Liberal Arts
Devin Thompson, Welding
Madison Trinrud, Liberal Arts
Rylee VanCleave, Liberal Arts
Eva Yelle, Medical Insurance and Coding
Woodward
Kayla Fraaken, Liberal Arts
Mitchel Knuth, Agribusiness
Alexandra Milosevich, Pre-Nursing
Austin Scharlau, Agribusiness