Saturday

Sep 14, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester


Those recognized from the area include:


Adel


Dylan Barker, Agribusiness


Samuel Bonus, Welding


Parker Breit, Liberal Arts


Jacob Mongan, Liberal Arts


Wyatt Spieker, Accounting & Bookkeeping


Dallas Center


Austin Enterline, ASSET - Ford


Cassy Lowry, Liberal Arts


De Soto


Andrea Tigges, Liberal Arts


Grimes


Lindsey Eckhart, Pre-Nursing


Vincent Hamenyimana, Building Trades


Aaron Kloos, Accounting Specialist


Brian Miner, Liberal Arts


Marie Mutesi, Liberal Arts


Veronica Sesker, Liberal Arts


Van Meter


Garrison Haupts, Liberal Arts


Keslie Van Pelt, Liberal Arts


Waukee


Elvira Alibasic, Associate Degree Nursing


Holly Dreesman, Culinary Arts


Julia Fett, Liberal Arts


Susan Langman, Graphic Design


Yvette LeBaron, Liberal Arts


Shay London, Liberal Arts


Zachariah Mathahs, Information Technology/Network Administration


Dieuthien Nguyen, Liberal Arts


Alexandria Parker, Liberal Arts


Stephanie Shepherd, Emergency Medical Technician


Kathryn Slauson, Liberal Arts


Devin Thompson, Welding


Madison Trinrud, Liberal Arts


Rylee VanCleave, Liberal Arts


Eva Yelle, Medical Insurance and Coding


Woodward


Kayla Fraaken, Liberal Arts


Mitchel Knuth, Agribusiness


Alexandra Milosevich, Pre-Nursing


Austin Scharlau, Agribusiness