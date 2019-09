Here’s a few photos from the Pufferbilly Days Parade!

This year’s float winners are as follows:

Non-profit

1st place: Genesis Development

2nd place: Boone Area Humane Society

3rd place: First Baptist Church

Business/Retail

1st place: Patterson Logistics

2nd place: Service Master of Story & Boone County

3rd Place: Heartland Realty

Novelty

1st place: Al Landin - Personal Entry

2nd place: Joel Boelman/Boone Rotary Club

3rd place: Tormented Souls Haunt

Marching Unit

1st place: Carol Renae Dance