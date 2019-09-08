A shooting early this morning left one person dead in Burlington.

According to Burlington Police Lt. Adam Schaefer the Burlington Police Department responded to a call at 1:41 a.m. in the 800-block of Columbia Street regarding multiple shots being fired.

Police officers arrived on the scene one minute later and located a 28-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Police have not released any details about the suspect.

“At this time we have multiple witnesses that we are interviewing hoping to get information on the suspect,” Shaefer said Sunday morning.

Sunday’s shooting is the third shooting this week and the ninth since June 24.

This shooting also is the second to take place on the 800-block of Columbia Street in three weeks. The first shooting occurred on August 18.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Burlington Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (319) 753-8375.