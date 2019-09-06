It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

August 27

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 1st St. on a report of an attempted theft. No loss.

Officers responded to the Dallas County Hospital on a report of a dog bite.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 11th St. on a report of criminal mischief. Estimated damage $625.

August 28

Officers responded to the 1800 block of 4th St. on a report of a stolen bicycle taken sometime overnight. Estimated loss $150.

August 29

Arrest: A 26 year old male Rippey resident was taken into custody with assault causing bodily injury.

Arrest: A 27 year old female Grand Junction resident was taken into custody and charged with theft 3rd degree.

Arrest: A 19 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County Warrant, Adel’s original charges of domestic abuse assault 1st offense and assault, two counts.

Officers responded to the 28000 Block of Willis Ave. on a report of criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the Dollar General Store on a report of a theft.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Willis Ave. on a report of assault.

August 30

A 17 year old male juvenile from Perry was taken into custody on a Dallas County Juvenile Court warrant.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Willis Ave. on a report of a verbal property dispute.

Arrest: A 14 year old male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief 5th degree.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Kading Road on a report of a verbal domestic. No arrests.

August 31

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Highview on a report of suspicious activity. Officers were not able to locate anything at the time that was out of the ordinary.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Clearview on a neighbor dispute. All okay.

Arrest: A 24 year old male Perry resident was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Willis on a report of domestic dispute, all okay. Mother having an argument with teenage children.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graceland on a report of a domestic dispute. Female party left residence. All okay.

Arrest: A 17 year old male of Perry was taken into custody in the 1600 block of 2nd St. and charged with possession of alcohol under age 1st offense.

Arrest: A 15 year old female of Perry was taken into custody in the 1600 block of 2nd St. and charged with possession of alcohol underage 1st offense.

Arrest: A 16 year old male of Perry was taken into custody in the 1600 block of 2nd St. and charged with underage possession of alcohol 1st offense.

Arrest: A 22 year old Perry resident was charged with supply alcohol to a minor 1st offense.

Arrest: A 22 year old male Perry resident was charged with supply alcohol to a minor 1st offense.

September 1

Arrest: A 26 year old male Perry resident was arrested for driving under suspension.