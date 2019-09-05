Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada) has been appointed to serve on the Fiscal Committee by House Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake).

“I am excited to be a part of this committee and look forward to our important work,” said Deyoe.

The Fiscal Committee is charged with examining budget and expenditure matters and studying the operation of state government. The committee can make recommendations for reorganization

The Fiscal Committee will meet on Monday, Sept. 16, at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.