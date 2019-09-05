Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

The Nevada Golden Kiwanis met Aug. 27 at the Memorial Lutheran Church. President Bob Collins called the meeting to order and led us in the pledge to our flag. Darrell Staley offered the invocation. Mary Pevestorf and Bev Packard combined in assisting us in group singing; Bev also entertained us with a piano prelude.

Our program was Mark Cahill, who spoke to us about investments available to us, whether it be a savings account, CD’s, bonds, mutual funds or the stock market. It appears that markets are affected by world trade agreements, current interest rates, as well as unusual things happening around the nation. And we all observe the volatility of the market in today’s world. Many agreed that staying with your investments over the long haul is the thing to do. There was also speculation as to whether a recession is a possibility. For more information concerning investments, contact Mark at the Edward Jones office on main street in Nevada. A special thanks for an informative program.

We had 19 members and five guests present. Reports were given on the K-Kids and future programs. The board will meet Sept. 10 to finalize the budget and arrange for the election of officers.

George Forsyth won the 50/50 and the meeting concluded with a humorous story. There will not be a meeting on Sept. 3.

Nevada Kiwanis

Twenty-seven members were present Aug 27. Judy Chance had guest Sandy Clarke back again.

Dario will have the invocation next week. The following week will be Bob Mittman. Bob Mittman and Mike Wagner will greet next week. The following week will be Judy Chance and Jan Kitchen.

Brenda’s name was drawn and she was not present.

Fact of the Week – Los Angeles County has the same population as the total population of 43 of the United States.

The pancake breakfast will take place on Sept. 14. Anyone wanting to donate a box or two of cereal for Kids at First can drop them off at the Methodist Church office.

The Children’s Fund announces that for 2017-18, the club — with the help of individual donations — achieved Blue Level status, meaning we averaged at least $10/member.

Last Tuesday was the Boys and Girls Club breakfast.

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings.

Nevada Lions

The Nevada Lions met at Windsor Manor at 6:30 on Aug. 28.

Vice President Charlene Jarboe called us to order with the singing of America and the Pledge of Allegiance with Lion Willy saying grace. After dinner there were a few short items of business and a wrap-up of a very successful peach-selling project. We then adjourned and went to the Paragon plant in west Nevada, where our host Jacob Cantu led us on a very informational and, I think to most of us, surprising scope of their business.

David and Glenda Swegle are owners of the business that came to Nevada about 20 years ago, and they have expanded considerably in that time. I think most people know Paragon makes popcorn machines and Sno-cone machines but they have expanded into many other things that are not only used in concession stands, but are also sold to companies for hosting open houses and meetings. They run several assembly lines and have been a steady job for many workers over the years. Jacob said their products are sold in many countries around the world, and he said one of the big advantages they have is that their products are not only made in America, but the materials they use come from America.

It was a very interesting tour and we thanked Jacob and the Swegles for the most interesting tour. Our next Lions Meeting will be on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. come join us.