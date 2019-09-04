The Ames Community Theater (ACTORS) is kicking off season number 64 with the popular comedy “Play On!” opening on September 19 and running for two weekends.

“Play On!” has a large group of Boone residents acting on stage, working back stage, and leading the show.

In this comedy, the eccentric playwright, Phyllis, cannot stop re-writing and changing her script, three days before the show opens, she brings more changes to her play that creates crazy situations that the audience will enjoy.

The director and stage manager do not know how to approach a cast that reacts to every change that Phyllis makes, and anything that can go wrong, does.

Director, Bradley Meyer is excited about the talented cast that he gets to guide through the production. The cast features ACTORS veterans Ruthellen Cunnally, Seth Levings, and Megan Kroeger. Actors who were all involved in last year’s play, titled “Rumors.”

In addition, Samantha Brochshus has returned after a four-year hiatus, Mark Redman also joins after “And Then There Were None,” and Wesley Tener takes on a role after delighting audiences as Donkey in “Shrek.”

There are always people new to ACTORS in every show. New to ACTORS from the Boone Community Theater are Akela Salter and Mary Neumayer. They have been active in the Boone Community Theater and other theater groups. Finally, Thea Gessler is an Iowa State student that hasn’t done a show since high school.

Bradley Meyer was excited to take charge of “Play On!” Usually he is leading the Boone High School productions, so working with adults has been a change.

“Working on this show has been so much fun that we could almost sell tickets to our rehearsals, he said. “We are constantly laughing as we uncover more and more of the punch lines and funny situations. It is almost like an ‘I Love Lucy’ situation. The actors have a challenge navigating the character and the part the character plays.”

Producers Chris Truckenmiller and Bryan Willer have assembled an expert production crew. Chris teaches at Boone High School, and Bryan is a Boone resident.

Thisshow requires period costumes which have been designed and built by Mataya Huling. Zach Heilman is designing the lights. Clayton Johnson has assembled the sound effects.

Chris and Bryan have enjoyed putting together a show that the audiences will enjoy. Set changes have been designed so that the audiences can enjoy the magic of the theater.

Chris Truckenmiller says, “When we built the stage, we had so much fun figuring out unique set changes that have to happen. We are planning to open the curtains so that the audience can see how the set changes happen.”

Opening night hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Come early and enjoy a snack before the show. Performances are September 19-21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 pm and at 2:00 pm on September 29. Tickets are available on-line at actorsinc. Tickets can be purchased at either Alpha Copies locations. First Point members can go to the 1stNational Bank down town branch.