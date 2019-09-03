The Otoe County Veterans Van project received a $10,000 contribution from the Otoe County Board of Commissioners.

Otoe County Veterans Service Officer Chad Miller’s County and City Lottery (KENO) Social Investment Grant application for $10,000 was approved during the board’s Aug. 27 meeting.

The contribution from the county’s keno fund means that the project still has about $6,500 to raise in order to purchase a new van.

The Otoe County Veterans Service Office is teaming up with the Disabled American Veterans to provide a new van.

The DAV will pay half the cost of a new van, which means the County Veterans Service Office has to raise a total of $16,500 in funds for the project.

The van will be used to transport veterans to and from medical appointments in Lincoln and Omaha.

The DAV will be responsible for gas, maintenance and insurance on the new vehicle.

Checks can be made out to the Otoe County Veterans Transportation Fund and sent to 1021 Central Ave. Room 205, Nebraska City, NE 68410.

Call Miller at 402-873-9540 for more information.

During the Aug. 27 meeting, the board also reviewed the proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.

A public hearing on the budget will take place during the board’s Sept. 16 meeting.

The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Otoe County Courthouse.