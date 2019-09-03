Announcing the retirement of Lieutenant John Paul Wittrock: August 1, 2019 marks the 20 year-end of LT John Wittrock’s Navy career.

Wittrock enlisted in the Navy through the delayed entry program his junior year at Boone High School in 1998. After 1999 BHS graduation, Wittrock went to boot camp at Great Lakes Training Command outside Chicago.

His next training took place at Naval Air Station Pensacola where then Airmen Wittrock graduated top of his class in Aircrew School and Air Warfare Systems Operator School and earned the “Honor Man” distinction at his graduation from Rescue Swimmer School.

Moving to San Diego now Petty Officer Wittrock conducted Survival Evasion Resistance Escape (SERE) training in the desert mountains of Southern California. Flight training followed, assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Ten, HS_10, with his first flight in a helicopter, a SH-60F Seahawk.

Graduating top of his class he earned his Aircrew wings and transferred to his operational squadron, HS-2. Petty Officer Second Class AW2 Wittrock flew over 1000 hours and completed two deployments to the Persian Gulf attached to Carrier Air Wing Two onboard the USS Constellation, CV-64.

His airborne duties were that of a tactical sensor operator, rescue swimmer and EMT, and door gunner.

After four years as an Aircrewmen, AW2 Wittrock submitted a package for the Seaman to Admiral, STA-21, commissioning program and was selected as one of 45 sailors out of a field of 2500 applicants to enter the program.

In 2008 Wittrock earned his degree in Economics at the University of Colorado and then started his training to become a Naval Aviator.

Flight training took place over a two year period of time where now Ensign Wittrock flew Cessna 172s, T-34 Turbo Mentors, T-44 Pegasus, and finally ending up at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma assigned to Fleet Reconnaissance Squadron Four, VQ-4, piloting the E-6B Mercury. LTJG Wittrock deployed 21 times over a 3 year period in support of VQ-4’s primary mission, Strategic Communications.

The E-6B aircraft is a Boeing 707 airframe capable of airborne refueling has a crew of 5 officers and 12 enlisted and utilizes a 5 mile long retractable antenna operating in the VLF spectrum to maintain communications with the nation’s nuclear forces anywhere in the world.

LT Wittrock became qualified as an Aircraft Commander and Mission Commander and served as the senior officer on 9 of his deployments accumulating over 1000 flight hours.

In 2013, LT Wittrock transferred to Offutt AFB, NE attached to the United States Strategic Air Command where he served as a Strategic Analyst until his retirement in 2019.

A retirement ceremony was held July 19, 2019 at Offutt Air Force Base, NE to celebrate LT Wittrock’s numerous awards and achievements.

Wittrock now lives in Glenwood, IA with his wife Tami (Gano) and their three children.