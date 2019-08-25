DES MOINES — Erica Baier of Adel was awarded the $5000 Branstad — Reynolds Agriculture Scholarship through the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions on Saturday, Aug. 17. Erica Baier’s parents are Brad and Jodi Baier.

Kara Smith of West Des Moines was awarded the $1,000 Custom Builders Inc./EPS Buildings Scholarship through the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions. Kara’s parents are Lesia and Shawn Smith.

“IFAA established the Winner’s Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secondary education in an area of agriculture,” said Lexi Delaney of Ames, who chairs the IFAA Scholarship Committee. Over $187,000 were awarded in scholarships to 105 youth this year by IFAA.

IFAA is a non-profit organization founded in 1988. It is comprised of agricultural enthusiasts dedicated to encouraging 4-H and FFA livestock, poultry and agriculture project members to pursue Ag-related careers. IFAA founders recognized that Iowa’s young people are the future of agriculture in Iowa and that an important way to support and retain Iowa’s future Ag-leaders is to provide financial support to those young people interested in Ag-careers.

IFAA’s primary programs are the Sale of Champions, which is done in conjunction with the annual Iowa State Fair, and the Winner’s Circle Scholarship and Awards program. Over $8,422,910 has been generated since 1988 for 2,358 Winner’s Circle Scholarships, 1,634 Performance and Carcass Awards, and 424 Sale of Champions livestock exhibitors.

For more information about IFAA and its role in supporting the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions and the Winner’s Circle Scholarship Program, contact Steph Doran at admin@ifaa.org.

For additional information visit ifaa.org