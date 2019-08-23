Staff Report

Friday

Aug 23, 2019 at 12:01 AM


It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


August 13


Officers responded to the 2100 block of Otley on a report of a domestic situation. Situation calmed.


Officers responded to the 1300 block of W 8th on a report of a verbal domestic.


Officers responded to the 21000 block of Otley on a report of a domestic situation.


August 15


Officers responded to 1725 Otley, Perry. A gray 2010 Mercury was legally parked in the street when it was struck by an unknown vehicle. Approximately $400 damage. Incident happened sometime overnight.


Officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd St. on a report of harassment.


Officers responded to the 2800 block of Willis Ave. on a report of a possible counterfeit bill being used.


Arrest: A 29 year old female Lindon resident on an Audubon County warrant for unauthorized use of credit cards.


August 16


Officers received report of a theft in the 1300 block of Willis Ave. Under investigation.


August 17


Officers responded to the 1400 block of 6th St. on a report of a stolen bicycle.


Arrest: A 53 year old female Sheldahl resident was arrested for driving under suspension and Dallas Co. Warrant for failure to appear, original charge of possession of a controlled substance.


August 18


Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southgate. A vehicle accidentally backed into another vehicle.


August 19


Arrest: A 32 year old male Perry resident was arrested for criminal mischief 4th degree, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault causing bodily injury.