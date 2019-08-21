The City of Waukee and the Waukee Community School District are excited for the start of the 2019-20 School Year to begin on Friday, Aug. 23. With thousands of kids heading back to school, officials are encouraging parents, students and all area residents to allow extra time for travel, to be patient and to pay close attention to their surroundings during the first couple weeks of school.

“Traffic is most congested during school drop-off and pick-up. We ask that parents and guardians do not park in the designated drop-off areas. Please complete drop-off or pick-up, and move along,” Waukee Police Chief John Quinn said. “We run into back-up and dangerous illegal passing problems when people park in those areas.”

Quinn also notes that it is essential to never block the entrances to school parking lots. Emergency vehicles need to have access to the schools at all times.

While many drivers have experienced back-ups on Alice’s Road and University Avenue in previous years, Waukee Community School District officials are trying to alleviate that with some traffic flow changes.

“As you can see from the map, traffic flow around Prairieview School is changing slightly beginning this school year,” said Director of Communications Amy Varcoe. “We have made alterations to traffic markings, added signage to the drop-off and pick up area, and added a temporary traffic light for outgoing traffic onto University Avenue to enhance campus safety. We are doing this to provide an additional exit onto University Avenue so that Prairieview students, staff and families will not need to mix into the Waukee High School parking lots.”

Also beginning with the start of the 2019-2020 school year, Waukee High School will have new start/end times: 8:10 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Lastly, for those attending Waukee High School and Waukee Middle School - crews recently added a trail extension to connect the small Windfield Trail to the larger Heart of the Warrior Trail. Trail users will now have direct access from the Westgate and Olson neighborhoods through to the Heart of the Warrior Trail.