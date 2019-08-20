Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant Benjamin Schropfer has won the 2019 North American Inspectors Championship.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance presented Sgt. Schropfer with the 2019 Jimmy K. Ammons Grand Champion Award at a ceremony Saturday evening in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for Sergeant Schropfer,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Nebraskans should be proud to have a trooper of his caliber working to keep our roads safe,” said Bolduc. “His leadership within NSP is valuable for the troopers he supervises today and those who will follow in the future.”

The North American Inspectors Championship (NAIC) includes commercial motor vehicle inspectors from jurisdictions across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The inspectors receive training and compete in a series of challenges, vying for the title of Grand Champion.

Sgt. Schropfer was not only named Grand Champion, but also received the High Points United States Award, placed in the top three in all three inspection categories, and propelled his team of nine officers to victory in the team competition.

Sgt. Schropfer is a 14-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), stationed in Nebraska City.

He advanced to the NAIC competition after claiming first place at the Nebraska Inspector Championship earlier this summer.

It was his fifth time winning the Nebraska title.