The anticipation is over: adidas and the University of Nebraska partnered to the jersey every Cornhusker fan has wanted, the Nebraska black jersey. Known as the “Blackshirts,” a reference to the Cornhuskers' starting defensive unit, the nickname became the key inspiration behind Nebraska’s 2019 alternate uniforms.

Uniforms use a black base with traditional red and white accents

Personifying the players’ relentless attitude, a skull-and-crossbones logo sits on the jersey’s sleeve caps

The jersey features a body-mapping design, using a ribbed, knit pattern on the chest and shoulder pads to produce a refined fit, while knit engineered mesh channels feature Climacool technology to provide enhanced breathability and cooling zones

No date has been announced for when the jerseys will be worn. Follow Huskers.com as well as NU's social media channels on twitter (@Huskers & @HuskerFBNation) and Instagram (huskers & huskerfbnation) for more information on Nebraska’s 2019 alternate uniforms as details are announced.