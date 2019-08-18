Oquawka, Illinois couple plants apple orchard, sells coffee, doughnuts and BueLingo beef cattle

Like many young farm families, Sean and Marcie Meyer of Henderson County face a challenging future. Capital intensive operating requirements and uncertain market conditions now combine with a climate crap shoot. The result is that farming has become a constant struggle for survivability.

This necessity has forced farmers to pay close attention to bottom line. Input costs are agonized over, hedging tools are employed, government programs employed, and in the case of the Meyers, diversity is pursued.

Sean and Marcie operate a family farm six miles east of Oquawka, Illinois, on Illinois Highway 164 and there they raise row crops and the iconic BueLingo beef cattle — a Dutch breed commonly referred to as “Belted Cows.”

Corn, bean and cows are a fairly common agricultural mix but the Meyers branched out into the unordinary by incorporating an apple orchard, coffee shop and doughnut emporium into their Henderson County farming mix.

Motorists traveling between Monmouth, Illinois, and Oquawka will be startled when they come upon the bespoke coffee shop, gift store and apple market the Meyers have added to their farm. The distinctive black and white marked beef cattle wandering nearby pastures are an advertisement to passer-byes they have come across something special.

Sean is native of the area, having graduated from Union High School, but Marcie hails from Kansas. The couple met in Texas where Sean was working for Texas Instrument Co. and Marcie was chasing a degree in education. Marriage and family followed and the couple opted to raise their children in the quiet of rural Illinois.

Sean was soon deeply involved with the family farm while Marcie passed on a teaching career to raise the children and lend a helping hand with the myriad farming duties. But Marcie also had an idea the farm and its distinctive cattle posed an opportunity to add yet another income in-flow to the operation.

“The Weir Orchard near Biggsville (Illinois) was closing down about then. But I visited with Mrs. Weir and I thought an orchard could be done and Sean and I could do something like that,” Marcie explained. There followed an intensive period of study as the couple schooled themselves and the many challenges of running an orchard.

“There was a lot of information on line and other growers were a good source of information,” she said. “Then we went to Michigan to look at orchards there.”

“We finally were able to come up with a business plan,” Sean added. “We took that plan to the Stronghurst Bank and they bought into it 100 per cent. They were very supportive. Then in 2015 we bought our first trees and began planting.”

The Belted Cow Orchard had become a reality. That first year, Sean and Marcie — helped by their children and extended family — toiled on nearby rolling land to plant 600 trees.

Those first Belted Cow trees were dwarfs planted to trellis so a marketable crop would be produced as quickly as possible. An apple tree will begin bearing fruit commercially after about 12 years. However a dwarf become productive after three years and will reach peak production in six years.

The trees cost an average of $12 each and each of the following years the Meyers added to their mix of trees. They estimate they now have 3,200 apple trees in the ground. In 2018, Belted Cows began to offer its first apples for sale and the demand was so favorable they quickly sold out of inventory.

The Belted Cow Orchard fruit crop is only part of the attraction to the picturesque road side operation. A belted black and white metal building, echoing the design of an old gambrel roofed out-building with the coloring of the farm’s iconic cows, was constructed and there Marcie’s creativity took free reign.

“We wanted this to be a fun place for our customers to come to,” she said, “so there are more than just apples. We offer great coffee and I am told that our home-made fresh doughnuts can’t be beat,” she said. “There are gift items and crafts and we want people to stay a while, have a cup of coffee and a doughnut and enjoy the place. On August first we had our season opener.”

Belted Cow Orchard will also offer beef cuts from the BueLingo cows raised under humane conditions on the family farm. BueLingo beef is noted for its excellent marbling and its palatability characteristics and Sean is confident the Orchard will provide customers an introduction to this distinctive breed.

Belted Cow also will host regular farmer and craft markets on Saturday mornings throughout the summer and autumn, making it a gathering point for the area and visitors alike.

Marcie and Sean are optimistic the orchard will provide welcomed cash assistance to the family farm. However they realize their commitment in both investment and labor will be significant going forward. The trees must be carefully tended and harvest time becomes especially hectic.

“We’re fortunate because we have a large family that helps out and the neighbors have been great,” Marci reports. “The high school girls that help us with the harvest in September are fantastic and they have become like our adopted children.”

Hands on labor, a commitment for the future and the agility to develop opportunities are all vital for the continued success of this family owned farm.