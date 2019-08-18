The Nebraska Power Association (NPA), consisting of Nebraska public power utilities from across the state, will provide hands-on activities at its Public Power booth at the 2019 Nebraska State Fair as well as host the annual Nebraska Lineworkers’ Rodeo to showcase the skill and expertise of the state’s electric lineworkers.

The public power booth will include several hands-on activities for kids and information regarding the state’s 100 percent public power system throughout the fair, which runs from Aug. 23-Sept. 2. The booth will include an all-electric Chevy Bolt on display as well as several activities with giveaways and a raffle drawing.

“Nebraska’s 100 percent public power system is unique and a tremendous benefit for our state,” said Tim Luchsinger, Utilities Director at City of Grand Island and NPA Board President. “The State Fair is a great opportunity for the state’s electric utilities to engage Nebraskans on the benefits of public power and the great things we are doing as a state in a casual, fun environment.”

Lineworkers Rodeo set for Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

The Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo will take place just east of the Motor Sports Track near the State Fair grounds. The competition is expected to take 3-4 hours. No ticket or entry fee is required to watch the competition; however, a State Fair ticket is required for those wanting to enter the fair. Competitors will perform various tasks from 40 feet in the air on utility poles, including hurtman rescue, skill climbs and various equipment installations and replacements. Participants are judged on safety procedures, work practices, neatness, ability, equipment handling and timely completion of each task. The rodeo includes events for individual apprentices and journeymen teams of two. For more information, go to nelinerodeo.com.

For more information on NPA and public power within Nebraska, go to nepower.org.