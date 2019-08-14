The Back to School Bash fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 10, moved the Build a Bathhouse effort a step closer to its goal.

Events throughout the day were designed to bring people and families out and grow the Build a Bathhouse fund.

The day’s events started at 8 a.m. with an adult 5K run and children’s run and concluded with a showing of a movie, Moana, in the park.

Though funds fell a little short of the committee’s goal, they were pleased with the results.

“For a first-year event, it couldn’t have gone any better. Some people were there all day and the pool was packed,” Build a Bathhouse Committee Member Julie Beach said.

The run, silent auction, t-shirt sales, vendor pads and free will hotdog lunch all helped inch closer to the $100,000 needed to help fund the new bathhouse.

Corporate sponsors included Countryside Bank, First Bank of Nebraska, Mainstreet Bank and OPPD.

Dairy Chef donated 50 percent of their profits Saturday evening and 10 percent of their profits all day Sunday toward the effort.

Additional activities Saturday included kid’s games in the park, a watermelon feed, cornhole tournament, water balloons and fire trucks.

“The Back to School Bash is a great example of the community and organizations coming together for a common interest. We are appreciative of the support. None of this would be possible without our amazing community. We are blessed to be surrounded by so many supportive and generous people,” Beach added.

According to Carolyn Gigstad, Build a Bathhouse Committee Member, the committee is working hard to raise matching funds for a $250,000 Nebraska Game and Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that will help pay for the bathhouse.



Members of the Build a Bathhouse Committee were back at work Sunday morning, providing updates and promoting the next phase in their fundraising a $10,000 goal by Sept. 1, 2019. “It is critical for us to receive donations by Sept. 1 so they may be counted toward the match,” said Gigstad.

The Build a Bathhouse Committee is comprised of Julie Beach, Katy Biehl, Jill Crook, Jen Foley, Carolyn Gigstad, Becki Neemann and Jo Weiler with assistance from Jamy Prokopec. Tax deductible donations may be sent to the Syracuse Foundation, PO Box 41, Syracuse, NE 68446. For more information or questions, contact Julie Beach at 402-297-6420 or julieisaacs@outlook.com. The next fundraising activity is a pitch tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Syracuse Country Club.