St. Mary’s Foundation recently hosted a BBQ for Backpacks staff lunch to raise money for school supplies for those who cannot afford it.The staff raised about $500 from the event, which was matched with a donation from the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. From left, Foundation Coordinator Traci Reuter. Foundation President Dr. Stacy Blum, NC Schools Back to School Backpacks Program Coordinators Sarah Vesely and Sandra Neubauer. CHI Health St. Mary's President Dr. Daniel DeFreece, and Director of Operations Charlene Lant gathered for the check presentation. Backpacks will be available for eligible elementary and middle school students during Nebraska City Public Schools Open House events tonight (Aug. 13). Northside’s open house will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Hayward’s from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Nebraska City Middle School’s will run from 6 to 8 p.m.





