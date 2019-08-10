SUMNER — Authorities said the pilot of a crop-dusting plane died when it crashed just short of a building in northeast Iowa's Bremer County.

The fiery crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, a few yards north of Iowa Highway 93 in Sumner. Witnesses said the plane clipped a streetlight before hitting a tree and bursting into flames. Sumner is located about 45 minutes northeast of Waterloo.

The pilot was identified as 56-year-old David Baker, who lived in Swedesburg.

Multiple agencies arrived at the scene and found the plane engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out the pilot was removed from the plane and later identified.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Sumner Police Department was assisted by the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department, Sumner Emergency Medical Services, Bremer County Sheriff's office, Iowa State Patrol, Bremer County Emergency Management, Iowa DOT, Bremer REC and the Federal Aviation Association.

Any questions should be directed to Chief Daniel Bankd or Trey Myers at (563) 578-3241.