In 2020 Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard's home state of Hawaii, the phrase “pomaika'i' translates to “good luck.”

Donald Isoua, who was born in the island of Lanai and currently resides in northeast Iowa wished Gabbard, “pomaik'i” as she continues to build momentum in a loaded 2020 Democratic presidential field.

“There is a strong support in Hawaii for Tulsi, she's unconventional and doesn't follow the cookie-cutter candidate approach,” said Isoua. “She's real, she's bold and she's going to make changes when it comes to healthcare, gun control and criminal justice system.”

Gabbard, in her first visit to Ames, drew a fire-code challenging crowd of roughly 100 people in Cafe Diem on Saturday, and the Hawaii congresswoman urged unity and structural change in the aftermath of a weeklong string of mass shootings.

Gabbard, a combat veteran who was first elected to Congress in 2012, is currently receiving about 1 percent support in recent polling.

“When these things happen, our heart breaks as a country, because of how divided we are, and the fact that these things are happening at all,” said Gabbard. “Why are we in this position and how do we move forward? Most importantly, what can we actually do as a country?”

As an action step, Gabbard called for the passage of the Universal Background Check Bill (HR8), that is currently sitting in Congress — despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to call the Senate back into session to vote on the matter in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso this week.

“We need to pass the Universal Background Check Bill,” said Gabbard. “It's sitting in the Senate, waiting for a vote, and we've got to continue to put the pressure on Mitch McConnell to bring that legislation to the Senate floor for a vote. I hope in the wake of these tragedies, he actually does that and does that soon.”

Beyond legislative measures to address nationwide violence, Gabbard wants to mend a divided country, that she attributes to rhetoric espoused by President Donald Trump.

“Those deeper-seeded issues have to do with how divided our country is, and the consequences of what happens when fear and racism and bigotry is fomented and is tearing us apart,” said Gabbard. “Unfortunately, this president in the White House is guilty of doing that for his own political gain. Fomenting that kind of racism and fear in people for his own selfish issues, without thinking about what the consequences are.”

Gabbard said the “glue” that can mend a divided country is restoring the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that are enshrined in the Constitution.

In that regard, healthcare is a priority issue for the presidential hopeful.

A proponent of Medicare for All, Gabbard seeks to remove the financial influence of insurance and pharmaceutical industries in order to restore a “broken healthcare system.”

“We as a country cannot allow these systemic issue to persist. […] We have a government that is influenced by big special interests, big corporations, those who have the money and the ability to buy influence,” said Gabbard. “Interests like big insurance companies and big pharma who have more of hand of shaping our healthcare system than we the people do.”

Estimating an uninsured 10 million Americans in the current American healthcare landscape, Gabbard said she wants to change the “sick-care” system that has become existent in America.

“Healthcare is an issue that is top (priority) of mine and many people in this country,” said Gabbard. “This is why I support passing Medicare for All because we've got to make sure that every single person in this country that is sick and in need of care gets the care they need.”

Gabbard, who enjoyed a standout performance in the second Democratic debate in July, spoke reformative measures that she would instill in the criminal justice system.

During the July 31 debate, Gabbard engaged in a war-of-words with fellow Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) over the latter's record as Attorney General of the State of California.

Arguing against the cash-bail system, money paid as a deposit for the release of a person who has been arrested, Gabbard championed the First Step Act — a prison reform bill that seeks to provide for programs to help reduce the risk that prisoners will recidivate upon release from prison.

“(First Step Act) was passed less than a year ago, and just in the last month there's over 500,000 people now who've been release from prison and are back with the families as a result of this legislation,” said Gabbard. “We have to do more, sentencing reform, past-sentencing reform, and ending private prisons.”

As Gabbard seeks to make a big push in the polls in order to qualify for the Sept. 12-13 debates, candidates need to collect 130,000 individual donors and poll above 2 percent in four national or early-state polls — she left a strong impression with some Iowans on Saturday.

Laura Maharry had a front-row seat for Gabbard's Ames visit, and left Cafe Diem, impressed.

“I like her military experience, and she has this massive grassroots following in Hawaii which is intriguing,” said Maharry. “At this stage, qualifications are going to be a major factor going forward and I think she has the qualifications to be a strong candidate.”

Shiela Dietz and her husband Dave heard 17 presidential candidates speak on Saturday during a Mom's Demand Action gun control forum in Des Moines and Gabbard stood out to the couple so much that they went to see her in Ames.

“We heard 17 candidates speak and she stood out to us. She has this command with her language and tone,” said Dietz. “At this stage, it's going to hard to single just one person out, but I think she has a chance to continue to rise through performances and event like today.”

In the end, Isoua hopes that a little “pomaika'i” can help Gabbard reach the polling threshold necessary for a September debate appearance.

“She can do it. She not only represents the island of Hawai'i, but she represents the next vision of America.” he said.