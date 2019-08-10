DMACC has partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and Iowa Speedway on a new internship program available exclusively to DMACC Automotive Program students. One student will be selected to spend 8-10 weeks at CGR Headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they will have the opportunity to work on current NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race cars alongside professional racing automotive technicians.

The internship selection committee recently narrowed the field of DMACC student applicants to four finalists and invited them to attend the recent NTT IndyCar Series Iowa 300 race at Iowa Speedway, where they gained additional experience and learned from CGR team members. The four DMACC Automotive Program students selected as internship finalists include Blake Haynes of Adel, Ben Bollinger of West Des Moines, Malik McGregor of West Des Moines and Ryan Baker of West Des Moines.

Internship finalist Haynes, a graduate of ADM Community Schools, fell in love with racing as a kid and says he hopes to make a career out of the sport. In addition to his studies in the DMACC Automotive Program, Haynes is an avid race car driver and has competed in go-karts and USAC SpeeD2 Midgets.