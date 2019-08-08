The Center for Rural Affairs will present intimate communications workshop using the Civity method at the Morton-James Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

This Civity training will deepen the ability of community leaders to leverage their passions and visions in their professional and personal lives by developing strategic relationship-building skills centered on connecting with people with different backgrounds.

Come meet and join others practicing these critical skills and attend this free training developed by a nationally recognized organization. The library is located at 923 1st Corso.. Lunch will be provided. RSVPs are required and seats are limited, so sign up here.