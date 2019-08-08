Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

The Nevada Golden Kiwanis met July 30 at the Inn on the Pond, with 18 members present. After coffee and delicious cinnamon rolls, President Bob Collins introduced Bree Taege, who is in charge of the catering service. Bree, who was filling in for Evie Peterson, talked about the facilities at the Inn on the Pond, as well as Gatherings and the coffee shop, Farm Grounds.

We were given a tour of the Airbnb, which overlooked the beautiful property and pond. It is a beautiful apartment-style living space, which sleeps four and has all the amenities, including a breakfast coupon. It rents for $125 per night and is a well-furnished living space to rent for your visiting relatives or friends. Currently, they are adding another B&B. These unusually nice living quarters are located on E Ave. and can be booked on Airbnb.com or by calling the local Nevada telephone number.

Nevada Kiwanis

Twenty-eight members were present on July 30. Sandy Clark was a guest of Judy Chance and former member, Patrick Scully, was present.

Eric will have the invocation next week. Mike Pash will have it the 20th. Rick and Jake will be greeters next week. Greg and I will have it the 20th.

Eric’s name was drawn and he let it ride. Next week is $10.

Fact of the Week – Gatherings is the seventh regular meeting place our club has had in Nevada since we started.

Birthday greetings to Paul Johnson, who celebrates on the 8th.

Tuesday morning, Bob had the new trailer on display.

Bob Ehrig introduced Ron Smith, who gave us good tips on what to do and not do on our home computers.

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings. Like us on Facebook!