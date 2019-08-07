A fifth-generation Iowan, J.D. Scholten on Monday launched his bid for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, currently held by Steve King, by debuting an announcement video narrated by Kevin Costner. Later that night, he host5ed a kick off rally in his hometown of Sioux City followed by a swing through the district.

J.D. will continue the momentum of his people-powered grassroots campaign that brings all people together to tackle the challenges before us. His campaign rejects the use of divisive labels and hatred that fuel violence and drive us apart and is focused on building an inclusive, safe community for all.

Scholten said: “We’re building a people-powered campaign that is focused on meeting with, listening to, and earning the trust and support of voters in all 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th district. This time, we’re going to get the job done.

“Too many Iowan families feel like they’re getting kicked in the dirt, suffering from an economy and a government that just doesn’t have their interests at heart. We need a system that works for all people — not just special interests and those who are lucky enough to be at the top. That’s exactly why we’re in this fight: to fix our healthcare system, fight for an economy for all, and secure our democracy. The 4th district deserves a voice in Washington that understands these issues and will fight day in and day out to revitalize our rural communities.”

Born in Ames and raised in Sioux City, J.D. Scholten is a 5th generation Iowan. J.D. served as the 2018 Democratic nominee against Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s 4th District, earning nationwide attention for his people-powered grassroots campaign that fell just 3 points short in a district that Donald Trump won by 27 points in 2016. He played baseball at Morningside College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After college, he pursued a professional baseball career and pitched in seven different countries. He then worked as a paralegal, specializing in Intellectual Property and trial law, but found his true passion in helping others through pro-bono cases. He later launched his congressional campaign and continues to be a powerful voice for rural, working and underserved communities in Iowa.